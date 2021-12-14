Akash Network (AKT) Trading Down 15.1% This Week

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00003085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $169.07 million and approximately $869,411.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.45 or 0.07909034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,203.06 or 1.00156285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00052266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002606 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

