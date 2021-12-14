Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AKRTF. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Danske upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. Aker Solutions ASA has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.82.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

