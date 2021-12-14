Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AKU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96. Akumin has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Get Akumin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKU shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities boosted their price target on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.