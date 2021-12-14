Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AKU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96. Akumin has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKU shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities boosted their price target on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

