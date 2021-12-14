Albemarle Co. (ALB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on January 3rd

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Albemarle has increased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Albemarle has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Albemarle to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of ALB opened at $248.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.40 and a 200-day moving average of $219.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.10.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

