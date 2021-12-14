Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.24

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as low as $6.70. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 797,943 shares trading hands.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $407.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

