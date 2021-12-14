Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $3.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $10.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.44.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.11. The stock had a trading volume of 346,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,647,939. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $339.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.44 and a 200 day moving average of $177.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 150.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

