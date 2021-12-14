Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the November 15th total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ALIM opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.65. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Alimera Sciences news, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. bought 28,005 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,622.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Largent bought 10,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 49,405 shares of company stock valued at $220,272. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

