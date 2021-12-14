Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €235.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €235.00 ($264.04) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($286.52) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($266.29) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($276.40) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($280.90) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €235.25 ($264.33).

FRA:ALV opened at €201.80 ($226.74) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €200.46 and a 200 day moving average of €203.86. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($232.36).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

