Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Down to $18.07

Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $17.10. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 1,208 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKNO. Cowen upped their target price on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Teknova by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

