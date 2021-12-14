Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.7% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,586,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,934.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,893.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,759.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total value of $41,121,162.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

