Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Raised by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 218.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.3% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,916.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,882.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,725.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

