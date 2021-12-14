alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Update

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

ALSRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSRF remained flat at $$22.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

