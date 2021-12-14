alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €20.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.91) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, alstria office REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.99 ($20.21).

Shares of AOX stock opened at €19.52 ($21.93) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.19) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.05.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

