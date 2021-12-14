Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.50.

Get Altus Group alerts:

AIF stock opened at C$70.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.93. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.03.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.60 million. Research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.