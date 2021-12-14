Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Shares of ACH stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. 5,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,986. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACH. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aluminum Co. of China (ACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.