Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Announces Earnings Results

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29. Alzamend Neuro has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $33.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALZN shares. Univest Sec started coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In other Alzamend Neuro news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $372,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 165,319 shares of company stock valued at $413,224 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Alzamend Neuro worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

