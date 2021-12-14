Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,391.35 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,441.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,428.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

