AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.02. AMC Networks posted earnings of $2.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of AMC Networks stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.39. 525,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,459. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AMC Networks by 1,475.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after buying an additional 272,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 160.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 178,624 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $7,164,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AMC Networks by 170.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after buying an additional 105,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

