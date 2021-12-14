Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,556 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $18,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after buying an additional 10,306,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,166,000 after buying an additional 436,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after buying an additional 1,924,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327,182 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

