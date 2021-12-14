América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,927,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 86,818 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 646,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $959,596,000 after buying an additional 8,399,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

AMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

AMX opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.