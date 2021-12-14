American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 573.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.49. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

