American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after acquiring an additional 188,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Financial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,402,000 after buying an additional 91,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,139,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,014,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Financial Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,373,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $137.05 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.