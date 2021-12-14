American International Group (NYSE:AIG) vs. ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Head-To-Head Comparison

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get ICC alerts:

ICC has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ICC and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 10.61% 7.10% 2.73% American International Group 11.73% 6.01% 0.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICC and American International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $56.52 million 0.96 $3.53 million $2.12 7.78 American International Group $43.74 billion 1.02 -$5.94 billion $6.37 8.45

ICC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American International Group. ICC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of ICC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of American International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ICC and American International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Group 0 7 4 1 2.50

American International Group has a consensus price target of $57.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.49%. Given American International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American International Group is more favorable than ICC.

Summary

American International Group beats ICC on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment consists of insurance businesses in North America and International business areas. The Life and Retirement segment includes Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets. The Other Operations segment covers income from assets held by the company and other corporate subsidiaries. The company was founded by Cornelius Vander Starr in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.