American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Director Acquires $18,400.00 in Stock

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Director Isabell Marie Wadecki purchased 1,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $18,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.07.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AOUT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

