American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at B. Riley

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $258.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.07. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 2,718 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 2,500 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 105,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 930,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after buying an additional 486,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.