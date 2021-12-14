Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,573,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,980,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.90.

AMP opened at $292.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $182.83 and a one year high of $312.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

