AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,867 shares of company stock worth $19,665,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

