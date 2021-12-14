AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $166.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $162.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.33.

AME opened at $142.50 on Monday. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.84.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 252,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $737,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

