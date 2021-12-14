Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Amgen were worth $72,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Amgen by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Amgen by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,202. The firm has a market cap of $119.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

