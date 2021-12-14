Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of AMRX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. 704,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,618. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

