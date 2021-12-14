Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APH traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.47. 1,482,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.93. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

