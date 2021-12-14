Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

AMPE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,729. The company has a market capitalization of $117.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.65. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

