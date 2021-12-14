Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNBS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 5,937.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $40.65.

