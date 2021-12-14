Analog Century Management LP Boosts Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Analog Century Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. STMicroelectronics makes up approximately 6.6% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $19,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 261.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $98,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 807.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 459,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 408,738 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $9,154,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,004,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 168,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

