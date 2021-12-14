Analog Century Management LP Buys 90,200 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Analog Century Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for 3.6% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Ciena by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ciena by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $159,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,569 shares of company stock worth $1,237,772. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.86. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.