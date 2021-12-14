Analysts Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $66.55. 1,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

