Analysts Anticipate ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.84. ON Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

