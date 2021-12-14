Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.27 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report $77.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.80 million and the lowest is $76.74 million. Bancorp reported sales of $75.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year sales of $312.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.98 million to $313.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $339.47 million, with estimates ranging from $339.46 million to $339.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bancorp.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.24. 356,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,291. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 190,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.