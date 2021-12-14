Analysts Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Ardelyx reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,682 shares of company stock worth $95,591. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 249.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 176,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,987,992. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $139.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

