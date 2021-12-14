Analysts Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Post $1.29 EPS

Brokerages expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to report $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.25. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $139.28 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $143.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

