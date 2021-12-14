Analysts Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Post $4.30 EPS

Brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.54. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $2.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $18.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $19.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $18.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYB opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $98.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

