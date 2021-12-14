Analysts Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will post sales of $21.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $37.50 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $3.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 527.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $42.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 million to $58.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 750,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,147. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $203.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

