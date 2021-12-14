Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after acquiring an additional 591,608 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,254,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $21.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $583.00. 4,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,821. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.56. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $363.00 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

