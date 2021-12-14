Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for EchoStar (SATS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS):

12/9/2021 – EchoStar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. "

12/8/2021 – EchoStar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/3/2021 – EchoStar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – EchoStar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – EchoStar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – EchoStar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – EchoStar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/13/2021 – EchoStar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – EchoStar had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $64.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SATS traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,911. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in EchoStar by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EchoStar by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 302,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in EchoStar by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 256,635 shares in the last quarter.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

