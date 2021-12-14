Analysts Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) PT at $41.56

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 91,268 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 213,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

