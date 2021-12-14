Analysts Set Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Target Price at $4.00

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

APRE opened at $3.78 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $81.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). As a group, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $163,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,428 shares of company stock worth $591,941. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

