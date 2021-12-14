Analysts Set Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target at $4.00

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

ARNGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

ARNGF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 93,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,044. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

