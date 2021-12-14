Analysts Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Price Target at $115.33

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

Several research firms have commented on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of ASH opened at $104.15 on Friday. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $74.42 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 70,746 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ashland Global by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ashland Global by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 36,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

