Analysts Set ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Target Price at C$48.28

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACO.X shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised ATCO to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$41.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.72. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$35.68 and a 1 year high of C$46.19.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.10 per share, with a total value of C$154,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,356,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,083,255,684.60.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

