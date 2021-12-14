Analysts Set Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) PT at $43.00

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNA. TheStreet raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:RNA traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,250. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $33.21.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

